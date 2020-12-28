NORFOLK - If you like playing video games, you’re invited to test your skills and register for the upcoming Norfolk LAN Party Gaming Tournament.
One of the Organizers, Nick Wildman says there will be five games participants can play and compete in.
"We'll have Call of Duty again like we have had the last couple of events, Rocket League is making a reappearance, Fortnite will still be there, we're bring in Valorant which is a new game as well as League of Legends. Wayne State College's E-Sports team will be there and recruiting for League of Legends and Valorant."
Wildman says they will hand out six trophies, one for each game, but two for Call of Duty as they split it up into two different divisions.
He also says there will be a lot of cool prizes like CPU coolers and even a new gaming PC.
The tournament is set for Friday January 8th from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be held at the former Alco Store across from Hy-Vee East.
For more information and to register visit NorfolkLANParty.Com.