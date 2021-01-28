LINCOLN - The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office held a press conference Wednesday on victim advocacy in the state.
Attorney General Doug Peterson said this past month his office has partnered with the Child Advocacy Centers statewide in hosting over one hundred law enforcement members from across Nebraska for a two-day online training course.
Peterson says it’s so important to bring this resource to the officers.
"With a lot of these cases particularly sexual assault, child sexual assault, and child abuse cases you only get one shot at this. The analogy I use is, if a ten-year-old boy finds enough courage to tell his teacher that he thinks his mom's boyfriend or dad is hurting his little sister - we only have shot to do this right and professional."
Also announced, The Nebraska Sexual Assault Payment Program was created so victims of sexual assault would not have to pay for forensic medical examinations. In the 2019-2020 fiscal year, 43-percent of the medical exams were provided to children ages 0 to 12.