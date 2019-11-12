NORFOLK - Norfolk veterans and the public gathered Monday at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home for a Veteran’s Day program.
Brig General for the Army National Guard Tom Schuurmans was the featured speaker.
Schuurmans says each veteran raised their right hand and pledged an oath to be part of something much greater than themselves.
He says a veteran is someone who at one point in their life wrote a blank check payable to the United States of America for an amount up to including their life.
"One thing I would ask is try to separate the war from the warrior. We happen to live in a very politically charged climate these days, where there seems to be no middle ground. You're either or against everything and they tend to scream at each other if they're not on the same sides. So what I do ask always is you separate the war from the warrior. Those service members are at the mercy of the civilian leadership that leads the government at this time. They're the ones that make the final decision whether to deploy or not deploy and where they go."
The program was presented by the VFW Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, American Legion Riders, and the AMVETS.