LINCOLN - With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising in Nebraska, doctors have been using a variety of improved treatments to lessen the effects of the virus and help keep people out of the hospital or lessen your stay.
Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone went over the treatments being used in the state during a press conference at the Capitol Tuesday.
Anthone said one of the most common ones is Remdesivir which helps decrease mortality and reduces time to recover by 10 to 15 days.
He said one of the newest forms of treatment is monoclonal antibodies.
"A monoclonal antibody is a protein or an antibody that is actually made in the laboratory to specifically target what is called the spike protein that allows the virus to attach to your own cells. It attacks that part of the virus and then destroys it. Obviously it also prevents the progression of the disease."
Anthone said it’s given to people on an outpatient basis to try and prevent you from getting ill enough to come into the hospital.
He also talked about Dexamethasone, convalescent plasma, and Vitamin D.