North Central District Health Department

O'NEILL - The North Central District Health Department has identified a variant of COVID-19 in the area.

The COVID-19 California variant (B.1.429) has been identified. While the California variant is believed to spread more rapidly, the available vaccines are thought to be effective against B.1.429.

You’re encouraged to remain vigilant in fighting the COVID-19 virus by using public health tools:  washing hands often, social distancing from others outside the family unit, wearing a mask when unable to social distance, staying home when ill, and avoiding the three C’s: crowded places, close contacts, and confined spaces.

