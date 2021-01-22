LINCOLN - A lot of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and roll out process have been swirling around, but a lot of those questions were answered Thursday during a Q&A session hosted by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Sara Morgan with DHHS said if you have a history of allergies or would have a severe allergic reaction to any of the ingredients in the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, then you need to talk to your health care provider before getting vaccinated.
She said if you get vaccinated and have side-effects, you need to report them at VSafe.CDC.Gov.
"It's available on your smartphone and allows you to tell CDC if you are experiencing any negative side-effects from the vaccine. You also want to talk to your health care provider because in some cases side-effects can be severe and we want to make sure that your provider is on hand to deal with those situations if necessary. There's also another tool called VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and the provider will report that way as well."
Morgan said common side-effects after getting the vaccine include pain and soreness at the injection site as well as fatigue.
As for vaccine roll out, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said scientists used unbelievable RNA technology, there was a large amount of monetary help from the federal government and there were no troubles getting people to sign up for clinical trials.