Vaccine myths put to rest

LINCOLN - The efficacy and safety of the new COVID-19 vaccines were highlighted Monday during Governor Pete Ricketts’ press briefing.
Dr. Kevin Reichmuth said it’s an amazing feat of science to have the vaccines within a year.
Reichmuth said there are a lot of myths out there regarding the shot.
"The (myth) the process cut corners is not true. It followed all of the normal vaccination protocols. Here's what happened differently that allowed this to come so quickly, number one - for all the criticism you want to give about the government regarding testing, PPP, all those kinds of things - early on they committed to a vaccination and through resources at it and allow the process to happen in parallel Normally, what happens is it's sequential. You have a phase one and no company is going to get out ahead of itself. This showed the confidence that they were going to have some backing."
Reichmuth said also don’t believe the social media myths out saying the vaccination was developed from human tissue.
He added 60 to 70- percent of the population are going to need to get the vaccine if there’s going to be herd immunity.