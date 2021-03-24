O'NEILL - The North Central District Health Department is now vaccinating residents 30 and older for COVID-19.
Any district residents born in 1991 or prior and resides in Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Rock, or Pierce county is now eligible to receive a vaccine.
The first step on the way to receiving a vaccine is getting registered. It is important for people 16 and older to register at Vaccinate.NE.Gov.
Currently, vaccine NCDHD is dispensing at clinics is only available for those 18 and older. NCDHD will notify the district when those 16 and older are eligible to receive vaccine.
Beginning immediately NCDHD is shifting to online scheduling.
Those who have registered or are newly registered should expect an email from: dhhs.no-reply_vras5@nebraska.gov with further instructions on how to self-schedule for an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when eligible.
Please mark this address into your safe sender list as well as check junk and spam folders for any misclassification of this sender.
The email will contain a link to schedule at a clinic of your choice. If registering and unable to provide an email address, district residents will be contacted by phone.