LINCOLN - COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to 13 hospitals in Nebraska so far.
During Governor Pete Ricketts’ coronavirus briefing Wednesday it was announced around 1,800 Nebraskans have received vaccinations.
Angie Ling with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says over 32,000 doses will be allocated to the state next week from Moderna.
"This vaccine has endured a significant amount of scrutiny during the clinical trials in which more than 40,000 participated. The Pfizer vaccine was 95% effective in the phase 3 clinical trial. Comparatively the flu vaccine is generally 40 to 60% effective. The COVID-19 does not contain a live virus and can not give individuals COVID-19.”
Ling says priority workers can decline to get vaccinated, however if they change their mind at a later date they may be unable to get the vaccine until more doses are available.