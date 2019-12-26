WASHINGTON, D.C. - Agriculture groups welcome the House vote to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement last Friday.
Dan Halstrom, President and CEO of the U.S. Meat Export Federation says one of USMCA's greatest strengths is the fact that is solidifies the relationship between all three countries.
He noted Mexico and Canada are critical markets for American beef, as well as lamb and pork.
"It was essential to get this done to solidify our reputation as a reliable supplier. The agreement doesn't change anything in terms of zero duty to both countries, that remains the same, but what it does do is it really eliminates a lot of the uncertainty surrounding these markets."
Halstrom says it’s important to maximize value back to meat producers in the United States.
He says he’s also thankful that USDA and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer didn’t “give up.”