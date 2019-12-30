USMEF Sees Opportunity for U.S. Pork in Hong Kong

WASHINGTON D.C. - Joel Haggar, U.S. Meat Export Federation Senior Vice President for the Asia Pacific, says African Swine Fever has caused the number of live hogs brought into Hong Kong from China to drop by about 50-percent- to below 2,000 head per day.
This has caused a shortage of local fresh pork, and the fresh product that is still available is being sold at much higher prices.
Haggard notes that this opportunity could benefit the U.S. industry in both the near and distant future as more Asian consumers adapt to chilled pork.
“On December 12th, the U.S. Meat Export Federation held a press conference to announce a new chilled pork supply chain that will be able to deliver U.S. chilled pork to consumers at prices well below those of fresh pork, and for some items, below the cost of our chilled pork competitors. So this opportunity for more U.S. chilled pork supplies - it's never been better."
With ASF impacting supplies, Haggard says chilled pork is already being offered in Hong Kong supermarket chains.
He says the product is already available in over 100 supermarket outlets and there are several traditional wet markets that are handling the product.
Haggard adds the opportunity for Hong Kong chilled pork sales has never been better.