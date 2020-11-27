KANSAS CITY, MO - The U.S. Meat Export Federation is confident the beef, pork, poultry and lamb sectors will be okay from the coronavirus pandemic.
President and CEO Dan Halstrom tells News Talk WJAG, beef and poultry consumption is still good, but the way in which it’s being consumed is different.
"Globally, we've seen the retail sector booming driven by an increase in meat consumption at home. Even with the food service sector, we're seeing segments of it that are growing despite in-restaurant dining restrictions that are still in place in some areas."
Halstrom says the digital online platforms for delivery and pickup really standout and have played a big part.
As for trade, he says beef trade is going to be down a couple percent more from last year which has a lot to do with the supply chain disruptions back in the spring.
Halstrom says on the pork side they’re expecting a new record for trade driven by china and Japan.