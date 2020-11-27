The U.S. Meat Export Federation

KANSAS CITY, MO - The U.S. Meat Export Federation is confident the beef, pork, poultry and lamb sectors will be okay from the coronavirus pandemic.

President and CEO Dan Halstrom tells News Talk WJAG, beef and poultry consumption is still good, but the way in which it’s being consumed is different.

"Globally, we've seen the retail sector booming driven by an increase in meat consumption at home. Even with the food service sector, we're seeing segments of it that are growing despite in-restaurant dining restrictions that are still in place in some areas."

Halstrom says the digital online platforms for delivery and pickup really standout and have played a big part.

As for trade, he says beef trade is going to be down a couple percent more from last year which has a lot to do with the supply chain disruptions back in the spring.

Halstrom says on the pork side they’re expecting a new record for trade driven by china and Japan.

Tags

In other news

Education commissioner reflects on school year

Education commissioner reflects on school year

LINCOLN - Nebraska’s public schools are approaching the end of the first semester and even though numerous students and teachers have had to quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, no school has went to remote learning yet.

Two more Nebraska cities require masks amid COVID-19 surge

Two more Nebraska cities require masks amid COVID-19 surge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two more of Nebraska’s biggest cities joined the growing list of communities that have passed local mask requirements in the face of the governor’s refusal to issue a statewide mask order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.