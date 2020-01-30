WASHINGTON D.C. - Corn farmers welcomed the signing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Wednesday.
John Linder, National Corn Growers Association First Vice President says USMCA was the top priority for the organization.
However, the trade work doesn’t stop there. Linder recently returned from an overseas trade mission representing U.S. farmers.
“We had the opportunity to do a joint officer trade mission with the U.S. Grains Council and NCGA officers and we went to Vietnam and Myanmar. Really, it was very rewarding to see the type of reception, the Americans that provide a lot of feed ingredients and ethanol as well to that region, we just received a really warm welcome, really a great deal of appreciation for taking the time to come and spend with them.”
Vietnam is the number two importer of U.S. dried distillers grains with solubles, and along with Myanmar, represent further trade opportunities for U.S. farmers.
Linder says building relationships with trade partners is critical for growth.