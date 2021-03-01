O'NEILL - With Monday being the first Monday of the month as well as the first day, you’re reminded to do some extra cleaning around your home.
The North Central District Health Department is encouraging you to clear out your medicine cabinets and dispose of unused medications.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Whitney Abbott says this is especially important with more people in the home due to COVID-19.
"It's just a friendly reminder to get rid of all those expired or unused medications you might have at your house. The reason for that is we want to keep it out of the hands of youth and anybody who is not prescribed for them."
Abbott says there are a number of drug drop box locations throughout the health district. For Norfolkans, a drop box is also located at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
She adds when flushed, put down the drain, or thrown in the trash, the medications can contaminate water supplies.