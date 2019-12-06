WASHINGTON D.C. - The Farm Service Agency announced the next signup period for Conservation Reserve Program will begin this month.
The CRP was signed into law back in 1985 and is one of the largest conservation programs in the country. Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce says the new signup starts on December 9th.
"CRP is one of the largest private land conservation programs in the U.S. That certainly has been utilized by producers to help better manage their operations while conserving their resources. We know how important that is and what an important tool CRP can be to be able to do that. Producers that enroll in CRP are doing their part to improve water quality, reducing soil erosion, and restoring habitat for wildlife."
When they enroll acres in CRP, producers are also supporting economic activities like hunting, fishing, outdoor recreation, and tourism. He says there will be acres coming out of CRP as contracts expire and there should be room for more as the 2018 Farm Bill raises the cap on the number of acres allowed by five million.
"In 2020 with the expiring acres and increase the cap we got room and there's going to be a lot of opportunity for landowners to get into the CRP program."
The signup period for general CRP runs through February 28th of next year. The continuous CRP signup is ongoing.