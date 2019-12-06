KANSAS CITY, MO - The USDA Rural Development is an agency that runs programs intended to improve the economy and quality of life in rural America.
Chad Rupe, Rural Utilities Service Administrator told News Talk WJAG, they’re currently focusing on rural broadband.
Rupe said they currently have $600 million in funding that they’re offering out to local utilities for them to buildout areas for broadband.
"We're really trying to focus in on this first set of funds for the truly unserved areas and that's a significant amount of the United States. We've got 24 million people at least that don't have access to 25/3 service on a daily basis. Of those, 12 million people don't even have 10/1 service."
Rupe said early next year they’ll have $550 million for another set of applicants.
For more information visit USDA.Gov/Broadband.