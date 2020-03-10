KANSAS CITY, MO - The USDA has rolled out its plan to protect the pork industry should African swine fever be detected in the U.S.
Undersecretary Greg Ibach says the USDA’s plan isn’t because they believe an outbreak is inevitable, it’s to allow the industry and the department to be as prepared as possible.
Ibach says if the swine fever is detected in the U.S. they will declare an extraordinary emergency which means they will manage it as a nation versus a state-by-state basis.
He says a minimum 72 hour stop-movement would be ordered to give the department and the pork industry time to stop the spread of the disease.
"We would have any hogs that were on the road delivered to their destination. We would say that no more animals would initiate a transportation process and they would stay where they're at at that time. That gives us the opportunity to know that we're not sending new virus out to new locations."
Ibach says the USDA would also recognize the American Veterinary Medicine Association’s approved methods and recommended methods for depopulation.