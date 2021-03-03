LINCOLN - The application process is now open for USDA’s Rural Community Development Initiative Program.
Community Programs Specialist for USDA’s Nebraska State Office of Rural Development Mary Sneckenberg says the grant can be used in a city or town under 50,000 in population.
"This grant program is open for application by non-profits, municipalities and federally recognized tribes. Funds can be used to develop strategic plans, provide home ownership education, technical assistance or create training tools such as work books and reference guides."
Sneckenberg says for example in Knox County after the 2019 flood, this grant supported a program to reconstruct tourism there.
She says matching funds equal to the grant amount is required.
You can go to Grants.Gov to apply. The deadline is March 22nd.
For questions call your local USDA Service Center or call Mary at (402) 437-5567.