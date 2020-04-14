LINCOLN - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched a new program for beginning farmers and ranchers as well as named coordinators for each state.
Jami Thoene is the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Coordinator for USDA in Nebraska and says more than a quarter of producers are beginning farmers and they need support.
"We're trying to focus on getting in touch with them and honing in on making things available for them so they know where to turn, questions to ask, and who to go to. Sometimes we find that they just don't know where to start and being a beginning farmer myself I can empathize with some of those struggles they're going through."
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, 27-percent of farmers were categorized as new and beginning producers, with 10 years or less of experience in agriculture.
For more information go to NewFarmers.USDA.Gov.