WASHINGTON D.C. - The National Farmers Union says U.S. agriculture is uniquely positioned to mitigate climate change, but for farmers to realize that potential, they need additional support from the USDA.
The Farmers Union recently submitted comments asking the Department of Ag to better encourage the development, adoption, and equitable delivery of climate smart practices.
President Rob Larew says farmers are the original conservationists, and they understand better than most that if they don’t take care of the land and the water, the farm may not be there for the next generation.
So, it’s vital that farmers are part of the climate change conversation from the beginning.
"We know from past programs that farmers are very interested in things that can create healthier soils, whether it’s through practices that can lead to carbon sequestration and being able to capture some of the market potential there for such practices. It’s not just about doing the right thing, but potentially about looking for new revenue streams for farmers.”
Larew says that does not require new programs, but rather additional funding and support of existing USDA programs, such as improved staffing levels at NRCS.
He says it’s encouraging that the issue is becoming more and more bipartisan.