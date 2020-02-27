Ames, IA - The latest National Weather Service forecast for March calls for cooler and drier conditions across much of the Midwest.
Dennis Todey, Director of USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub says that pattern could start to shift by the end of March as there’s an increased chance of above-average precipitation for April and May.
“They don’t weigh heavily, saying we have a very strong inclination that it’s going to be wetter than average. But when you combine widespread wet soils with any kind of an indication of above-average precipitation, that’s where we start really getting concerned about delays in planting.”
Todey says while they’re not calling for a repeat of 2019 planting challenges, there’s a definite risk for delays.
He says the longer-range forecasts aren’t indicating anything out of the ordinary for the rest of the growing season.