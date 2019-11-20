USDA issues second tranche of Market Facilitation Program

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue last week announced the second tranche of 2019 Market Facilitation Program payments aimed at assisting farmers suffering from damage due to unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations.
The payments will begin the week before Thanksgiving.
Producers of MFP-eligible commodities will now be eligible to receive 25 percent of the total payment expected, in addition to the 50 percent they have already received from the 2019 MFP.
“This second tranche of 2019 MFP payments, along with already provided disaster assistance, will give farmers, who have had a tough year due to unfair trade retaliation and natural disasters, much needed funds in time for Thanksgiving,” said Secretary Perdue.
“President Trump has shown time and again that he is fighting for America’s farmers and ranchers. While we continue to have confidence in the President’s negotiations with China, this money shows President Trump following through on his promise to help and support farmers as he continues to fight for fair market access.”
MFP signup at local FSA offices will run through Friday, December 6, 2019.
For more information on the MFP, visit farmers.gov/mfp or contact your local FSA office.