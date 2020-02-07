LINCOLN - Over $170 million was invested in rural Nebraska in 2019 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Public information Coordinator Vicki Schurman says it was a prosperous year in Nebraska assisting many rural residents, communities and businesses through their various programs.
"We have invested those monies in homes for homeowners and for waste in waste water facilities. Also community facilities such as nursing homes, daycares, hospitals, firetrucks, and things of that type."
Schurman says they also funded a distance learning project for healthcare education, and provided nearly $98.7 million in homeownership loan guarantees.
She says they do have some flood recovery funding still available for those in need.
For more information go to RD.USDA.Gov/Ne.