WASHINGTON D.C. - It was a week ago when Norfolk residents started receiving suspicious seeds from China.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says no unsolicited seeds at this time from China or other countries sent to U.S. consumers are a concern.
Greg Ibach, USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, says the main worry is these seeds do not go through proper import protocols.
“Any time that we have seeds or meat products or agricultural commodities coming in that haven’t gone through our import protocols, that’s a concern. Those import protocols and border inspections are in place for a reason because we want to keep pests and diseases out of the United States.”
Norfolk Police has requested anyone who receives seeds contact them immediately.
More information and resources are available at USDA.gov.