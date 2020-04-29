WASHINGTON D.C. - The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program includes $3 billion of commodity purchases for food banks.
American Farm Bureau Federation Economist Megan Nelson says they requested that USDA purchase commodities as part of the aid package to help farmers and consumers.
“This is a really great step in the right direction. This program will definitely help get excess food into food banks, which is going to help out our farmers and help food banks facing huge increases in demands. And, it’s something that American Farm Bureau and Feeding America have partnered to ask USDA to do so. So, we’re very happy that this program is getting legs under it and getting moving.”
The program includes fresh produce, dairy and meat and Nelson says USDA will partner with regional distributors to purchase the food items.
Through the program, food distributors will provide pre-approved boxes of fresh produce, dairy, and meat products to food banks to fulfill that demand.