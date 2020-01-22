U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue participates with the school lunch, and holds a roundtable discussion with school nutrition professionals at North East Independent School District’s Castle Hill Elementary, in San Antonio, TX, on Jan 17, 2020. The tour was led by Student Lighthouse Team Member student Alessandra Fuini. \r\rU.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced two proposals today that will put local school and summer food service operators back in the driver’s seat of their programs, because they know their children best. Under the school meals proposed rule, school nutrition professionals have more flexibility to serve appetizing and healthy meals that appeal to their students’ preferences and subsequently reduce food waste. The proposed rule also encourages state and local operators to focus resources on feeding children rather than administrative paperwork. These improvements build on the 2018 reforms that preserve strong nutrition standards while providing schools the additional flexibilities they need to best serve America's students. For more, see usda.gov/media/press-releases/2020/01/17/usda-announces-school-and-summer-meals-reforms\r\rUSDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) is customer-focused and responsive to our state and local partners. USDA’s relationships with schools and food service professionals has fostered a better understanding of what’s working, and what can be improved together. They've told USDA that while the reforms to date have improved operations, additional changes are needed to better serve nutritious meals that children will actually eat. These new flexibilities deliver on customer feedback, aimed at ensuring that red tape doesn't get in the way of serving kids healthy meals.\r\rOther governmental officials included Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and USDA FNS Regional Administrator William Ludwig and North East ISD Superintendent Dr. Sean Maika.\r\rT