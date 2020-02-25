WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue has unveiled the USDA’s Agriculture Innovation Agenda.
Perdue says the department-wide initiative will align resources, programs, and research to better position America’s farmers and ranchers to meet future global demands.
He says they’re going to stimulate the innovation so that American agriculture can work toward the shared goal of increasing agricultural production by 40 percent while cutting the environmental footprint by half in US agriculture by 2050.
Perdue says they’re going to have annual types of trends of where they are in providing data to the industry and to the world to know they’re serious about it and serious about making these goals.
"Meeting the fuel, fiber, food, feed, and environmental demands of the future is going to be challenging. Innovation is the key and aligning the public and private sector as we go forward is important."
Perdue says other benchmarks include reducing nutrient loss by 30 percent nationally by 2050 and reducing food loss and waste by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2030.