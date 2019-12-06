WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its final rule on reforming the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue says the final rule is designed to help more able-bodied SNAP recipients into self-sufficiency through employment.
He says the final rule gets SNAP back to the way it was originally set up.
"The rule restores a system to what Congress intended that's really the role of the executive branch is to implement Congress' laws as intended - That was assistance through different times not a way through life. In fact in 1996 when then President Bill Clinton signed the welfare reform instituting the current work requirements for capable adults without dependence, he said and I quote, "First and foremost it should be about moving people from welfare to work, it should impose time limits on welfare, and it gives structure meaning and dignity to most of our lives."
Perdue says opportunities for work are available across the country, noting that there are “more jobs open than there are people to fill those jobs.”
The new rule is published in the Federal Register and states will have 120 days to implement the changes.