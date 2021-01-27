WEST BEND, WI - A market analyst points to USDA’s Ag Outlook Forum next month when asked about possible sources of volatility on the horizon.
Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says 2021 acreage projections will be released as part of the virtual forum February 18th and 19th.
"That's when they're going to come out with the bigger acres for new crop and that's also when some of the South American crop is harvested. Seasonally, mid-February to early March is the time of year when we have our winter rallies come to a half and prices have a correction lower."
While some correction has already taken place, Blohm says plenty of bullish fundamentals remain.
She says the U.S. has smaller supplies and the demand is strong so corn and bean prices should be supported until there’s a crop in the ground this summer.
Blohm says global demand and production will stay at the forefront into the summer as well.