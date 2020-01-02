Corn Field

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Administrator of USDA’s Risk Management Agency says farmers want to know if the 2019 weather extremes will lead to higher crop insurance premiums in 2020.

Martin Barbre says if rates change it will be miniscule as rates are based on years of history and one year isn’t going to change the premium rate that much.

Barbre says crop insurance premiums are based on loss averages of up to 20 years and the market prices.

“If prices happen to work up and, you know, we get better prices and better markets, that will probably cause premiums to go up somewhat, but that would be directly in relationship to the fact that you’ve got a higher-value insure-per-acre.”

Barbre says crop insurance is based on February prices for November soybeans and December corn.

He says with soybean prices a little higher now than at this time last year, they’re hoping for better coverage in 2020.

