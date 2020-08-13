WASHINGTON, D.C. - USDA has added more commodities to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and extended the deadline to enroll until September 11th.
Farm Service Agency Administrator Bill Northey says about 60 commodities have been included.
Northey says $7 billion out of the $16 billion in the program has gone to producers so far.
"Our initial payment was 80 percent of what a producer would earn and we announced that we're going to make the other 20 percent of the payment to producers that have signed up. That will be another $1.7 billion and we'll write those checks next week and then they'll start showing up in producers' accounts by the end of the week."
Northey says they encourage everyone that knows producers who have gone through losses to mention the various programs USDA has to help.
He says FSA is also working on how an additional $14 billion in Commodity Credit Corporation funds as part of the CARES Act and any new dollars from Congress will be spent.