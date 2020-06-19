LINCOLN - The future is uncertain for three dicamba herbicide products currently used by farmers across the nation.
Those products are from Bayer, BASF and Corteva.
A previous ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the products’ labels, but an EPA order authorized use of the products through July 31st if farmers had them in their possession before June 3rd.
Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson tells News Talk WJAG, the products are very important as they control weeds that few other products can control.
"I think important for this year is the question of whether or not you can use the products you already have on hand. The EPA continues to make a strong argument that irregardless of what the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals does, based on their ruling and understanding of the law, producers could continue to use these products up until July 31st."
Nelson says the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to rule on an emergency motion that could override the EPA’s order and effectively end farmers’ ability to use their remaining supplies.