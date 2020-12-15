KANSAS CITY, MO - Amid the pandemic, demand in the biodiesel industry has been pretty resilient.
That’s what National Biodiesel Board Senior Feedstock Advisor Alan Weber thinks.
Weber says if you look at the first nine months of this year compared to last year, usage is up six percent in the U.S.
"Given the fact that demand for liquid fuels like gas, diesel, and jet fuel is down eight to ten percent. That's showing that there's a lot of pent-up demand for renewable fuels."
Weber says there’s a couple main drivers of biodiesel and renewable diesel like state mandates and programs as well as low carbon fuel standards on the coast.
He says they’re seeing a lot of growth in terms of lower carbon reducing technologies which is good news for the industry.