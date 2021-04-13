Johnson And Johnson COVID vaccine

FILE - This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine in Belgium. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

 (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

Tags

In other news

CFAP 2 program reopened for Ag producers

CFAP 2 program reopened for Ag producers

LINCOLN - Farmers and ranchers whose operations have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and haven’t applied for the coronavirus food assistance program have one more opportunity to do so.