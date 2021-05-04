U.S. Pipeline Program
Courtesy of: Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Environmentalists have filed a new legal challenge against a U.S. government program that allows oil and gas pipelines to be built across wetlands, rivers and other water bodies.

The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court alleges the program lets companies skirt environmental reviews of potential spills. The Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity and other groups won a court order last year that blocked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers program.  

The agency authorized a new permit in January, but environmentalists say officials again failed to consider how that work could impact imperiled fish and wildlife.

