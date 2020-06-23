US meat industry puzzled by China's import ban for 1 plant

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — China’s decision to ban imports from a single Tyson Foods poultry plant where there was a coronavirus outbreak has raised concerns about the implications on the U.S. meat industry if the action is expanded to other plants.
The short statement the Chinese customs agency issued about suspending imports from the Springdale, Arkansas, plant didn’t offer any hint of whether the ban would be expanded.
The country imposed a similar ban last week on pork imports from a German plant where a number of workers tested positive for COVID-19.
It hasn’t taken action against other U.S. meat suppliers. U.S. officials say there's no evidence of the virus being transmitted by food or food packaging.