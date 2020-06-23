US meat industry puzzled by China's import ban for 1 plant

Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark

In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark. China's decision to ban imports from a single Tyson Foods poultry plant because of concerns about a coronavirus outbreak there puzzled many in the meat industry and raised concerns about whether this could threaten a major market for U.S. meat. The action China's customs agency took against the Tyson plant in Springdale, Arkansas, could have major implications for the meat industry if it were expanded because dozens of beef, pork and poultry plants have had outbreaks of the coronavirus among their workers.

 (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — China’s decision to ban imports from a single Tyson Foods poultry plant where there was a coronavirus outbreak has raised concerns about the implications on the U.S. meat industry if the action is expanded to other plants.

The short statement the Chinese customs agency issued about suspending imports from the Springdale, Arkansas, plant didn’t offer any hint of whether the ban would be expanded.

The country imposed a similar ban last week on pork imports from a German plant where a number of workers tested positive for COVID-19.

It hasn’t taken action against other U.S. meat suppliers. U.S. officials say there's no evidence of the virus being transmitted by food or food packaging. 

