US meat industry puzzled by China's import ban for 1 plant

In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark. China's decision to ban imports from a single Tyson Foods poultry plant because of concerns about a coronavirus outbreak there puzzled many in the meat industry and raised concerns about whether this could threaten a major market for U.S. meat. The action China's customs agency took against the Tyson plant in Springdale, Arkansas, could have major implications for the meat industry if it were expanded because dozens of beef, pork and poultry plants have had outbreaks of the coronavirus among their workers.