US judge rejects bid to kill Keystone pipeline lawsuits

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge says environmentalists and Native Americans can proceed with lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump’s approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.In a Friday ruling, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris expressed skepticism over government argume…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials have awarded a $352 million contract to an Omaha company to build a freeway that will connect two highway on the south side of Lincoln.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota board deciding whether to grant water permits for the Keystone XL pipeline will extend its hearing into the new year.
BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say one person has died in a crash north of Omaha.The crash happened Friday morning in Bennington, at the intersection of Blair High Road and Bennington Road.Investigators say the crash involved a car and a semitrailer. Officials say it appea…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal murder trial date has been set for three men charged in the shooting death last year of a Lincoln woman.A federal judge in Lincoln set trial for April 27. Tawhyne Patterson Sr., Damon Williams and Dante Williams are charged with murder and two counts of attempt…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate of 3.1% remained unchanged in November for the fifth straight month.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man with an arrest warrant and gun was apprehended by police Thursday afternoon.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The governing board of Southeast Community College in Lincoln has announced that tuition will remain unchanged for the 2020-21 school year.The board voted Tuesday to keep tuition rates flat. That means Nebraska students will continue paying $102 per credit hour next year…
RALSTON, Neb. (AP) — Leaders of the Omaha suburb of Ralston say a $7.5 million gift from the estate of an area piano teacher will go toward revitalizing an area near the Ralston Arena downtown.The donation from LaDonna Johnson, who died in 2016, will go to the Hinge project. The project's ma…