Keystone
Photo Courtesy/ Getty Images

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge says environmentalists and Native Americans can proceed with lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump’s approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.

In a Friday ruling, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris expressed skepticism over government arguments that Trump has unilateral authority to approve the $8 billion pipeline. But Morris denied a request for a court injunction to prohibit preliminary work on the pipeline, since no such work is planned until spring 2020.

Morris had blocked the project last year, prompting Trump to issue a new permit in March in an attempt to circumvent the courts.

Tags

In other news

US judge rejects bid to kill Keystone pipeline lawsuits

US judge rejects bid to kill Keystone pipeline lawsuits

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge says environmentalists and Native Americans can proceed with lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump’s approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.In a Friday ruling, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris expressed skepticism over government argume…

Investigators: 1 killed in car, semitrailer crash near Omaha

BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say one person has died in a crash north of Omaha.The crash happened Friday morning in Bennington, at the intersection of Blair High Road and Bennington Road.Investigators say the crash involved a car and a semitrailer. Officials say it appea…

Federal murder trial set for April in fatal Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal murder trial date has been set for three men charged in the shooting death last year of a Lincoln woman.A federal judge in Lincoln set trial for April 27. Tawhyne Patterson Sr., Damon Williams and Dante Williams are charged with murder and two counts of attempt…

Lincoln community college tuition to remain steady next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The governing board of Southeast Community College in Lincoln has announced that tuition will remain unchanged for the 2020-21 school year.The board voted Tuesday to keep tuition rates flat. That means Nebraska students will continue paying $102 per credit hour next year…

Piano teacher's $7.5M donation to go to Ralston development

RALSTON, Neb. (AP) — Leaders of the Omaha suburb of Ralston say a $7.5 million gift from the estate of an area piano teacher will go toward revitalizing an area near the Ralston Arena downtown.The donation from LaDonna Johnson, who died in 2016, will go to the Hinge project. The project's ma…