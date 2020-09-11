NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended numerous changes to the official city code.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Building Official Steve Nordhues spoke on behalf on some of the changes.
"One of the amendments that we made is when additions are put on homes or they're remodeled, they'll be require to put in interconnected smoke alarms. It used to be that your interconnected smoke alarms all had to be hardwired together, we now have technology that allows us to be interconnected wirelessly. When one goes off they all go off, which makes your residential dwellings significantly safer for the occupants.”
Nordhues said changes are also being made to the Energy Conservation Code, and remove the insulation requirement for basements in newly constructed homes.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the changes.