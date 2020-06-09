LINCOLN - Some updates were made by the U.S. Department of Treasury to the Economic Impact Payment debit cards.
Meghan Stoppel, Consumer Protection Bureau Chief with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office tells News Talk WJAG many consumers believed their card to be fraudulent or a solicitation and discarded it.
Stoppel says the updates were made in response to feedback from consumers.
"One of which is a waiver of that $7.50 replacement fee to get another card if you did inadvertently dispose of it, because you thought it was maybe a credit card offer, or if it was a scam and you threw it away. They've also significantly upped the staff handling calls into that call center. It's been reported to us that wait times have been significantly reduced if not eliminated, when consumers call."
Stoppel says also the daily limit for cash withdrawals has been increased from $1,000 to $2,500, and recipients can transfer all of the money from their card to a bank account for free.
She says the easiest way to transfer the money is by going online to EIPCard.com.