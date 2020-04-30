NORFOLK - Power was mostly restored after an outage Thursday morning.
The Nebraska Public Power District reported as of 11:30 only one customer was still out of power compared to the original number of 777.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state health officials say the state has seen a jump in COVID-19 deaths following technical difficulties with the state's coronavirus tracking portal in recent days.
O'NEILL - The North Central District Health Department was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Antelope County.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska received nearly 8,200 new unemployment claims last week as the fallout from coronavirus-related restrictions on business continued.
NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is reporting more confirmed cases of COVID-19.
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) — Tyson Foods says it's temporarily suspending operations at a Nebraska beef processing that is the largest employer for neighboring Sioux City after a surge of coronavirus cases in the area.
OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) — Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha says it has shut down an off-base child care center after a child care provider there tested positive for COVID-19.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln is recovering after being released from the hospital.