STANTON - A multi-vehicle accident sent one to the hospital Monday night.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred on Highway 15 about two miles south of Highway 32.
A northbound semi driven by 63-year-old Jeffrey Varrelli of Council Bluffs Iowa passed a northbound John Deere tractor in a no passing zone.
They came into contact and both vehicles left the roadway coming to rest in the east ditches.
A second northbound semi stopped to avoid the collision, but was struck in the rear by a third northbound semi and it veered into the west ditch.
A northbound pickup was also involved and ended up off the road in a creek.
The 13 year old driver of the tractor was transported to a West Point hospital by Clarkson Fire and Rescue with minor injuries.
The highway was closed for more than seven hours as the scene was investigated and cleared.
Norfolk Fire hazmat also responded to the scene to clear a fuel spill into a creek. Stanton County Emergency Management and the Nebraska Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control and the highway closure.