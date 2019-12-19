NORFOLK - An Iowa man has died as the result of a two-vehicle accident south of Norfolk Thursday morning.
According to Sheriff Todd Volk, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of South 13th Street and Highway 81.
At this time, the accident is still under investigation, but witness statements showed that a northbound 2016 Jeep driven by 30-year-old Donovan Rasmussen of Cedar Rapids was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control, crossing the raised median and striking a northbound cargo truck driven by 34-year-old Westley Lyon of Columbus.
Upon arrival, it was discovered that Rasmussen, the lone occupant of the Jeep was deceased.
Lyon, the lone occupant of the cargo truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The southbound lanes of Highway 81 were shut down for approximately four hours for the investigation and clean-up of the scene.
The Norfolk Police Division, Norfolk Fire & Rescue personnel, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation all responded to the accident scene.
Next of kin have been notified.