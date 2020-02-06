MADISON - Region 11 Emergency Management is the agency responsible for the coordination of emergency response, planning, mitigation, and recovery in Pierce, Madison, and Antelope counties.
At the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Emergency Management Director Bobbi Risor gave an update to the board on what they’ve done this past year and events planned for this year.
Risor said thanks to a grant, each county’s fire and police department was able to get some new equipment.
She said something new they’re working on and trying to implement in the three counties is the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System also known as IPAWS.
"It's in the works right now and a memorandum of agreement at the state level was passed on to the federal level. It works with the emergency broadcasting system that goes on the bottom of your TV. It also works with amber alerts and the National Weather Service. It will give out warnings of intense issue."
A question was asked about the Coronavirus and Risor said if it ever came to a county in the area they would be prepared as they’re in close communication with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.