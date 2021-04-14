NORFOLK - An update on the Norfolk Public Schools Transitions Committee was given at the Board of Education meeting Monday night.
The committee, comprised of teachers throughout the district, was tasked to close the learning gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic and strengthen the curriculum.
Director of Student Services and Safety Erik Wilson said some of the focus areas include summer school, English language arts interventions, math, professional learning communities and data management.
Wilson said to enhance data management, they’re looking at purchasing software called EduClimber which will allow them to pull information from multiple sources to get a better picture of the whole child.
"It will pull information from attendance, achievement, academics, class grades, and behavior data. All of those things that are put into our Aquest System can be done through EduClimber and it makes it much easier for a teacher, staff member, or principal to evaluate where we're at with that students learning and where we should target our interventions."
Other focus areas are equitable access for technology and internet, extended learning for all with independent enrichment opportunities, an increase in adult support for students, and social emotional learning.
Director of Teaching and Learning Beth Nelson said they have set up an aggressive timeline to achieve the goal and will continue to monitor and adjust as needed.