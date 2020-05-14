MADISON - You will likely see a lot of road construction crews out and about in Madison County this summer.
During the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, the board considered an agreement with Mainelli Wagner and Associates for inspections of 41 bridge structures this year with a cost of $145 per structure.
Chairman Troy Uhlir said the county has a lot of road and bridge projects being done and wanted to know how the inspections fit in with them.
Road Superintendent Dick Johnson gave an update on a few projects and said there’s progress on the 838th Road Bridge which is located south of Meadow Grove.
"They're working on the hydraulics on the bridge and at some point we'll have to make a decision on if we want to replace the whole bridge or get it by with jump spans. I think we're going to have to replace the whole bridge."
Johnson said the Grandview Bridge is getting close to completion as they have the berm designed and they’re just finishing up the approach pavement sections
Ultimately, the board unanimously approved the bridge inspections.