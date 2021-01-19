Nebraska Endangered Missing Advisory

OMAHA - The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Edward Manheimer has been cancelled.

Manheimer has been located deceased.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska teachers and meatpacking workers worry it will take longer for essential workers like them to get the coronavirus vaccine now that the next group of people to be vaccinated has been expanded to include everyone 65 and older.

Our core value of fairness has been hijacked in our politically correct society where one’s ability to live by the Golden Rule and the Ten Commandments can be impugned by intimidation.