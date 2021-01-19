OMAHA - The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Edward Manheimer has been cancelled.
Manheimer has been located deceased.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and a weapons count in the shooting death of his father last summer in Lincoln.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska teachers and meatpacking workers worry it will take longer for essential workers like them to get the coronavirus vaccine now that the next group of people to be vaccinated has been expanded to include everyone 65 and older.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been charged with felony child abuse after police and doctors say he left his 3-month-old daughter with serious injuries, including a brain bleed.
Our core value of fairness has been hijacked in our politically correct society where one’s ability to live by the Golden Rule and the Ten Commandments can be impugned by intimidation.
TORONTO (AP) — The premier of Canada’s oil-rich province of Alberta wants U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to give the Canadian government a chance to make the case for the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline to be built.
WASHINGTON D.C. - Increased coronavirus testing of imported meat and poultry is having a big impact on product bound for China.
NORFOLK - Martin Luther King Jr. Day was Monday and a well-known individual in Nebraska who also went to school at Northeast Community College when it was called Norfolk Junior College 60 years ago spoke during Norfolk’s MLK Day program.
MADISON - Madison County is getting some monetary help to replace three bridges thanks to the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s County Bridge Match Program.