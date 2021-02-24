LINCOLN - An Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of a missing child has been cancelled.
Twenty-month-old Jade Nicole Sides was located safely in Iowa.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Wyoming man has died of injuries he received in a police shooting in Nebraska that also killed his girlfriend.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha gym owner has been convicted of sexually assaulting a one-time aspiring Olympic powerlifter under a rarely used provision of Nebraska’s rape laws.
COLUMBUS - Last week Nebraska experienced brutally cold temperatures resulting in much higher electrical usage and rolling blackouts.
NORFOLK - The spring planting season will be here before you know it, and it’s important to avoid all delays.
SAN MATEO, CA - Results from a nationwide survey have been released regarding the impact of this year’s delayed start of tax filing season.
NORFOLK - Norfolk First United Methodist Church is celebrating its sesquicentennial this year and in doing so, is giving back to the community.
OMAHA - Although people are starting to get COVID-19 vaccines, 55 percent of Nebraskans are still uncomfortable traveling during the pandemic.
TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of participating in an attack on another inmate who was stabbed 130 times during a 2017 prison uprising in southeast Nebraska appears to be headed for a new trial.