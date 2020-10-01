LINCOLN - The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Robert Wiechelman has been cancelled.
Wiechelman has been located safe in Texas.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of business leaders suggests the economy continues to improve in nine Midwest and Plains states, but business remains slower than before the coronavirus pandemic began.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Thelma Sutcliffe is celebrating a birthday — her 114th.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The 17-year-old brother of the teenager suspected of fatally shooting Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera is now facing a gun-related charge.
There is an amazing lack of understanding about what a constitutional republic is and the number of people who fail to realize this country is NOT a democracy.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will officially offer expanded Medicaid coverage to low-income people after years of political battles in the Legislature, a statewide ballot campaign that led voters to approve it and a nearly two-year rollout that left some residents in health care limbo.
LINCOLN - Election security in Nebraska was highlighted during a press conference Wednesday at the State Capitol.
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2021 campaign is underway and one of the 23 organizations supported by your contributions is an after school program for junior and senior high school students.
NORFOLK - The sign up period for new irrigated acres in some portions of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District has opened and will be open till October 31st.