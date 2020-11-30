OMAHA - More than 70 percent of emerging infectious diseases originate from animals and the University of Nebraska Medical Center will help to identify and stop those infectious diseases thanks to a new grant.
UNMC is part of an international consortium that has received a $100 million grant from the U.S. Agency for International Development.
Dr. David Brett-Major, Principal Investigator for UNMC said the cooperative agreement is called 'Strategies to Prevent Spillover.'
Brett-Major said the agreement is designed for $100 million of activity divided across five years in ten countries.
“This project will work around the world to try and stop diseases going from animals to people. Influenza, Ebola, SARS-COVID 2 causing COVID-19 all started that way and it happens every year in flu.”
UNMC’s initial share of the award is $300,000 over five years for technical advice on outbreak management, but that number may grow.