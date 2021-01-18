UNMC Model
Courtesy of: UNMC

OMAHA - Millions of nasal swab tests have been done throughout the U.S. since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but sometimes those tests can produce false negative results when not done correctly.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s iEXCEL team have created an advanced model to help improve those swabbing patients.

An advanced manikin was made to test for infections and the color-coded indicator provides feedback on whether learners are doing the procedure properly.

Dr. Christie Barnes, Assistant Professor and Rhinologist in the UNMC Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery says the simulation provides a training opportunity that is safe from judgement.

“I think the keys to a proper nasopharyngeal swab has to do with the trajectory of the swab so the direction in which you are inserting it and the depth. We use a couple of key landmarks for that and the manikin helps to solidify those key aspects.”

UNMC ENT faculty soon will publish a study on how to teach proper swabbing and the model will be distributed to various health facilities.

